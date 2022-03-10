51job Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOBS)

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 4,160 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,149% compared to the typical daily volume of 185 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of JOBS stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,025. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 0.53. 51job has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). 51job had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that 51job will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in 51job by 424.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 51job by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in 51job during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in 51job during the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in 51job during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

51job Company Profile (Get Rating)

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

