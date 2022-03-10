55,472 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,148,358,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $192,573,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $195,045,000. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $166,105,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $164,028,000. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,989.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,842.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.62.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.51. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

