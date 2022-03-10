$6.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) to announce $6.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.15 billion. Lennar reported sales of $5.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year sales of $32.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.55 billion to $33.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $34.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.88 billion to $35.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEN. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 1,556.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 36.2% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEN opened at $87.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $79.52 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.46 and its 200 day moving average is $101.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

