64,970 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Bought by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,000. Restaurant Brands International makes up 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of NYSE QSR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,356. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.81%.

QSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.95.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $1,011,488.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,713 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.