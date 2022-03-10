$724.57 Million in Sales Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) will report sales of $724.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $715.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $736.80 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $670.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WST shares. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

WST opened at $372.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $391.25 and its 200-day moving average is $420.42. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $266.66 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $307,506,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $725,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 321.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

