$74.41 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) to report sales of $74.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.95 million and the highest is $77.20 million. Computer Programs and Systems reported sales of $68.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year sales of $309.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $293.00 million to $325.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $326.73 million, with estimates ranging from $307.50 million to $350.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $28,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock worth $151,716. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI opened at $34.55 on Thursday. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $506.09 million, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.45.

About Computer Programs and Systems (Get Rating)

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.