$753.40 Million in Sales Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) will report sales of $753.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $668.30 million and the highest is $814.10 million. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $148.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 408%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $4.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMC. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.30.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $15.71 on Thursday. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.17.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 12,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $353,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 11,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $329,086.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 676,974 shares of company stock valued at $14,957,097. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 665.6% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 251,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 219,068 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth $1,108,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth $609,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 125.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 724,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,574,000 after purchasing an additional 402,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

