$84.01 Million in Sales Expected for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) to post sales of $84.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.43 million and the highest is $84.60 million. Concrete Pumping reported sales of $70.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year sales of $363.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $362.84 million to $364.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $388.00 million, with estimates ranging from $387.00 million to $389.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Concrete Pumping.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $87.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.29. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.14 million, a PE ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 162.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 91.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 214.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping (Get Rating)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.