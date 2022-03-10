908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.54, but opened at $16.35. 908 Devices shares last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 7,222 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 90.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other 908 Devices news, VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $187,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,709,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,954,000 after acquiring an additional 384,738 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 908 Devices by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,996,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,517,000 after buying an additional 245,516 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 908 Devices by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,477,000 after buying an additional 727,729 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in 908 Devices by 10.5% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 631,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after buying an additional 59,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in 908 Devices by 1,486.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after buying an additional 555,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32. The stock has a market cap of $532.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 12.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

