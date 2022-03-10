9,433 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Purchased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 310.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 230.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $10.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $442.83. 197,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,852. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $386.02 and a 12 month high of $559.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $488.07 and a 200 day moving average of $490.18.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

