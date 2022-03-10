$958.22 Million in Sales Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) will post sales of $958.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $965.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $954.20 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $942.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $4.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,615,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,725,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,200,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $259,108,000 after buying an additional 926,093 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,031,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after purchasing an additional 730,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST stock opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

