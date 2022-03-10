9,792 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Bought by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after purchasing an additional 822,844 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,307,000 after acquiring an additional 651,281 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $683,889,000 after acquiring an additional 333,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,682,000 after acquiring an additional 182,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 427,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,461,000 after acquiring an additional 153,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,738,725. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.70.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.47. 1,211,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.81 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.94 and a 200 day moving average of $157.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

