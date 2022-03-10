A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $39.26

Shares of A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$39.26 and traded as high as C$39.80. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$39.50, with a volume of 11,181 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.10, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.95. The stock has a market cap of C$576.15 million and a P/E ratio of 20.38.
A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:AW.UN)
