AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Update

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 214 to SEK 220 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AB Electrolux (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.
Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.70. 100,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,383. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $44.85.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
