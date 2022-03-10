AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Update

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 214 to SEK 220 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AB Electrolux (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.70. 100,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,383. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $44.85.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.75%. Equities analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

