Abacus Planning Group Inc. Acquires 32,529 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 436.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,529 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,801,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,196 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,418 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,534,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $53.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average of $50.76.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.