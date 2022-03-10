Abacus Planning Group Inc. Buys 2,097 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,064,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 39,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 15,660 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,706,446. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $88.15 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.64.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.