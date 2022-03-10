Abacus Planning Group Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.7% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yale University purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,589,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,353 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,114,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,320 shares during the period. Finally, VPR Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,453,000.

VWO stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $44.56. 668,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,877,518. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $55.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

