Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 232.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,961,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,535,000 after purchasing an additional 61,438 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,410,000 after purchasing an additional 49,445 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 806,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,021,000 after purchasing an additional 73,448 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 519,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,913,000 after purchasing an additional 26,798 shares during the period.

Shares of AVEM traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $57.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,767. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.03 and a fifty-two week high of $70.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.04.

