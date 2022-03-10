Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,469 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 4,521 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,049 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 26,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total transaction of $82,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,884. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $7.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.28. 489,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,138,872. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.05. The company has a market cap of $520.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.11 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.07.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

