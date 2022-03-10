Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $14.76 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,276 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 3.9% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $14,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,919,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,944,000 after purchasing an additional 177,994 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,846,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,708,000 after purchasing an additional 124,492 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 995,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,981,000 after purchasing an additional 64,673 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 762,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 726,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,194,000 after purchasing an additional 72,511 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $50.03. The company had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,273. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.04 and a twelve month high of $51.34.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.