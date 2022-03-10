Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Biosciences of California comprises approximately 0.8% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PACB. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth $213,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Fromen sold 19,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $281,996.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,664 shares of company stock worth $945,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,535. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $37.42.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 138.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PACB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

