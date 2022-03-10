Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $3.35 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJS. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

IJS stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,709. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.96. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $95.25 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

