Abacus Planning Group Inc. Invests $1.28 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 405,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,329,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,618,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,137,000 after buying an additional 45,269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.39. The company had a trading volume of 104,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,046,443. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.46. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $80.79 and a one year high of $87.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

