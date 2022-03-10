Abacus Planning Group Inc. Purchases 11,118 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.7% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,674,000 after buying an additional 14,642 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $212.58. 93,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,459,479. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $199.50 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

