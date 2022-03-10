Abacus Planning Group Inc. Purchases 2,011 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,302 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.6% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

MSFT stock traded down $7.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $280.88. 993,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,704,792. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.35. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $229.35 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

