Abacus Planning Group Inc. Purchases 68 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,870 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 6.1% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 3,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,757,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,987 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,477,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,825,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $130.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,916.18. 192,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,076.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,301.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,671.45 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

