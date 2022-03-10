Abacus Planning Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 75,868 Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,000. Aramark makes up about 0.7% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,317,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106,706 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in Aramark by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,073,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,001,000 after acquiring an additional 822,748 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Aramark by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,009,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,777,000 after acquiring an additional 712,372 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Aramark by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 893,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,370,000 after acquiring an additional 672,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Aramark by 380.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 571,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,783,000 after acquiring an additional 452,612 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Shares of ARMK traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $34.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.23 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.59. Aramark has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 314.31%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

