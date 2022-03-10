Abacus Planning Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 6.8% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $25,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 892.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

VXUS traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.71. The stock had a trading volume of 141,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,506,677. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%.

