AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 2.9% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $148.96. 139,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,759,075. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $151.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,571 shares of company stock worth $35,216,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

