Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.27

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.32. Abeona Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 2,712,504 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABEO shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abeona Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.83.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.32.
About Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)
