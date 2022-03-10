Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.27

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.32. Abeona Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 2,712,504 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABEO shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abeona Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 876.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,127,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,578 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $849,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4,299.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,177,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 1,166,274.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,854,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.