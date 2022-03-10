Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) is Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 592,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF makes up about 3.2% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned about 0.43% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $10,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 94,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,912,000.

NYSEARCA SGOL traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,478,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,338. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $19.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81.

