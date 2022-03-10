Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. Absolute Software posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Absolute Software.

ABST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Shares of ABST opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.92 million, a P/E ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 0.93. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $16.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0642 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is -92.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABST. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,365,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,563 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,309,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,345 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Absolute Software by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,280,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,450 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Absolute Software by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,472,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 30.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,143,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,570,000 after buying an additional 267,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

