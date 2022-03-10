Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys Shares of 44,583 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,917,000. Apple accounts for approximately 2.0% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Apple by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,181,876 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $712,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,875 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apple by 3,764.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,462 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 23,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $5.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.77. 2,401,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,272,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.95. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.