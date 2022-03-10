Abyss Price Tops $0.0397 on Top Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for $0.0397 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. Abyss has a total market cap of $9.09 million and $97,483.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Abyss has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00103677 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

