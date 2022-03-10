Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $32.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.09. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, Director Brian T. Marley acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

