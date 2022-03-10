ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Down 5.2% After Analyst Downgrade

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) shares fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $24.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $23.14 and last traded at $23.14. 3,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,248,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ACAD. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.64.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. AtonRa Partners increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 53,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,381,000 after buying an additional 192,602 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 33,151 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 0.54.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

