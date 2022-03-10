Accenture (ACN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect Accenture to post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter. Accenture has set its FY22 guidance at $10.32-10.60 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Accenture to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture stock opened at $309.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $344.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.36. Accenture has a 1-year low of $254.61 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $195.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.47.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 318.9% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 90,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,356,000 after purchasing an additional 68,601 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $684,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.