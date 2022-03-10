Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Million

Analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) will report $1.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $1.90 million. Aclaris Therapeutics posted sales of $1.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $6.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 million to $7.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.98 million, with estimates ranging from $5.60 million to $8.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACRS has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of ACRS opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $15,735,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 454.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after buying an additional 877,272 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,420,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,568,000 after buying an additional 722,704 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,115,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after buying an additional 622,575 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,192,000 after buying an additional 549,368 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

