ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Roth Capital

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Roth Capital from $120.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 64.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Benchmark increased their price objective on ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Shares of ACMR traded down $21.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.84. The company had a trading volume of 82,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,148. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $60.84 and a 52-week high of $119.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.86.

ACM Research shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, March 24th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 24th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 24th.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.53 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 2.3% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd now owns 17,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research (Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.