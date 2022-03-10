Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) is Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Kempner Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,887 shares during the quarter. Acuity Brands accounts for about 3.1% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Acuity Brands worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AYI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Acuity Brands by 1,135.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 29,208 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Acuity Brands by 473.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Acuity Brands by 112,233.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AYI. UBS Group lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

Shares of AYI stock traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.19. 284,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,401. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.01 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

