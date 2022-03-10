Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ACXP opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $8.74.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

