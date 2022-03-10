Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ ACXP opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $8.74.
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
About Acurx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.
