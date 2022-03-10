Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Market Cap Reaches $2.26 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,744.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.42 or 0.06621440 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.30 or 0.00261452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014962 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $285.26 or 0.00736272 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00068002 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.55 or 0.00437624 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.31 or 0.00393105 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

