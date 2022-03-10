adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €300.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €300.00 ($326.09) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADS. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €300.00 ($326.09) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($288.04) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($315.22) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($347.83) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($315.22) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €308.67 ($335.51).

adidas stock traded up €25.21 ($27.40) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €210.15 ($228.42). The company had a trading volume of 2,380,612 shares. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($218.49). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €236.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €263.02.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

