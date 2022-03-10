Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,846 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $217,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Adobe by 1,842.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after buying an additional 647,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $665,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $11.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $438.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,720,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.81 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $497.23 and its 200-day moving average is $585.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

