Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Trading 4% Higher

Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78. 353,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 309,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. National Bankshares set a C$1.60 price target on shares of Adventus Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a market cap of C$129.96 million and a PE ratio of 70.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.90.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

