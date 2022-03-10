AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) Short Interest Up 600.0% in February

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:DWEQ traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $23.29. The company had a trading volume of 17,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,982. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.33. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $31.13.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.389 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.
