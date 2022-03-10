AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) Short Interest Up 600.0% in February

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWEQ traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $23.29. The company had a trading volume of 17,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,982. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.33. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $31.13.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.389 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ – Get Rating ) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,844,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,356 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 137.09% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF worth $80,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.