Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Aena S.M.E. S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $14.77. 165,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 129,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANYYY. Berenberg Bank lowered Aena S.M.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Aena S.M.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aena S.M.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34.

