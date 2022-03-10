AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Position Raised by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 926,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,352 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.69% of AerCap worth $60,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $9,220,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,226,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at $882,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna started coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

AER traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.45. 1,701,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,665. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.29. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.73.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

