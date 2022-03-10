Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $21.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Afya traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 3212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 459,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 754,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.63.

Afya Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

