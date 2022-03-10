AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Mar 22 Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) announced a mar 22 dividend on Thursday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 12th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 12.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. AGNC Investment has a payout ratio of 63.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,422,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,107,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.00. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 865.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. 48.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

